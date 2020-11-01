Guebert: Abstractions, distractions, and subtraction

So, already the U.S. is down at least $2 trillion in GDP.

Now, add in the $4 trillion allocated by Congress to meet the nation’s needs during the first five months of the pandemic.

Together, we’re on the hook for $6 trillion in pandemic costs without having one nickel’s worth of success in slowing or stopping it.

For comparison’s sake, consider the cost of least trying to contain the pandemic by shutting down the nation for a month, like May, when it was already evident that coronavirus could grow into today’s raging bull if we didn’t corral it.

Four weeks of lost GDP at $400 billion a week would have cost $1.6 trillion, or about one-fourth of today’s long-gone $6 trillion.

That’s not to say a shutdown would have eliminated coronavirus. It’s a solid bet, though, that even a modest attempt at one last spring would have cut the virus’s spread this summer and limited its deadly return this winter.

But we don’t do modest anymore. Too bad, because when it comes to coronavirus — whether you examine it through abstraction, distraction or subtraction — we have so much to be modest about.

