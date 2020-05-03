Guebert: Don’t chain me down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For over a month now, nearly anyone who can lift a fork has asked what the “new normal” in American agriculture will be after COVID-19 loosens its terrible grip.

Six weeks later, we now have a pretty good idea that ag’s new normal will look like ag’s old normal even if it takes a presidential executive order to ensure it.

That should give everyone — farmers, ranchers, and eaters — deep concern. If no food supply chain is strong enough to withstand COVID now, what will happen when climate change hammers farms and ranches in the next decade or two or, God forbid, a war or another pandemic strikes sooner?

A quick look at one of the most vulnerable chains, pork, spotlights its weakest links and shows how it can be shortened — and backstopped — by more local production.

According to Successful Farming magazine’s late 2019 Pork Powerhouses, 40 national and international companies now own 4,290,700 sows, or mama hogs, in the U.S. Those 40 operations, in fact, own two out of every three sows in America today, reported SF.

Equally remarkable, if each of those sows, on average, delivers 25 baby pigs this year (intensely managed sows will “farrow” 30-plus piglets per year), these 40 powerhouses will produce and control 107.5 million hogs.