Guebert: Election year crazy, sure; but this is way beyond crazy

Johnson’s remark came on the heels of recent questions surrounding a key Brexit sticking point: How do Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland — the former is a part of the UK, the latter a part of the EU — maintain their shared, “open” border after Brexit kicks in Jan. 1.

The answer involves more than trade. Leaders on both sides see the open border — unburdened by either EU or UK tariffs — as the key to maintaining the fragile peace between the long-warring sides.

UK farmers, who supported both Brexit and Johnson, now find themselves tangled in the fight. If Johnson rejects the agreement but pulls the UK from the European Union, the EU says it will shut its door to all UK food and farm exports. That would be a devastating cut to UK farmers and one Johnson has no bandage — American level subsidies — to offer.

American farmers and ranchers have an interest in this distant fight. Johnson and President Donald J. Trump want to strike a free trade deal as swiftly as possible, partly to keep trade lines open between America and the soon-to-be alone UK and partly to give Johnson a life jacket in case his Brexit bilge swamps him.

Either way, would you trust Johnson to uphold his end of any deal?

Of course not; you’re not crazy.

