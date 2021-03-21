Guebert: Figuring the odds on 'Prospective Plantings'

The silver lining to that cloud, however, is that added soybean acres means fewer corn acres because the acres have to come from somewhere. So, what’s bad for beans will be good for corn.

But will farmers give up corn acres to grow more soybeans in 2021?

That might be a hard fight, write Brent Gloy and David Widmar in a March 15 blog for their firm, agricultural economic insights, or aei.

The straightforward math (using 2021 Purdue University crop budgets) show a clear, $20-per-acre profit advantage to grow soybeans over corn, mostly because variable costs to grow beans ($249/acre) are considerably less than corn ($436/acre).

But what happens to that advantage when corn and soybeans are both enjoying strong markets, like this year, and — for argument’s sake — you encounter a stellar production year? In other words, what’s “the operating leverage” of one crop over the other in good years?

To the aei team, the advantage then falls to corn. They say it this way: “In 48% of the observations, or about half the time, corn would generate a larger contribution margin than soybeans, even with soybeans’ ‘on average’ advantage.”