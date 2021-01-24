Guebert: First USDA quick fix: CRP expansion and reform

On his way out the door last month, former House Ag Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, just off a hammering reelection defeat, offered the nation one final idea: the incoming secretary of agriculture should be empowered to enroll up to 50 million acres in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) over the next five years.

Yes, 50 — as in 5-0 — million acres, or nearly the same acreage of Peterson’s native Minnesota or two-and-a-half times larger than the Sonny Perdue-shrunk, 20.8-million-acre CRP today.

Perdue, the former secretary of agriculture, made little secret of his disdain for the 35-year-old conservation program. Even after the 2018 Farm Bill empowered him to expand it to 27 million acres, Secretary Sonny barely blinked as CRP shriveled to its smallest size since 1988.

Call it Sonny’s Big Gift to Big Agbiz because less CRP means the Bigs can sling more costly inputs and peddle more cheap exports.

The new-but-old secretary, Tom Vilsack, doesn’t have too stellar of a CRP record either. When he began his 2009 tour at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), CRP held 33 million acres. When he left for really greener pastures eight years later, CRP had dropped to 23 million acres.