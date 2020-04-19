Guebert: Laughter is no longer the best medicine

In the 1990s, more market woes delivered the “revolutionary” Freedom to Farm (F2F) law. The revolutionary part, it turned out, was that it suspended economic reality. Under F2F, farmers received government checks to, literally, outbid, outspend, and out-produce their neighbors.

And, boy, did they. F2F went from being a seven-year, $50 billion concept to being a six-year, $143 billion farm policy train wreck.

In the 2000s, Congress really jumped into the breach with crop insurance, another worn tire from the past. This time, though, they supercharged it with enormous subsidies to entice farmers to use it. What was left out, critics warned, was an effective tool to lift farm income should a big production-low price spiral hit. Relax, Congress said; this’ll work.

And it did until it didn’t. By 2016, net farm income had collapsed 30 percent from just three years prior.

Without an escape hatch, farmers did the only thing they could: They grew more to boost gross revenue. That, in turn, pushed commodity prices even lower and the downward spiral steepened.

Which is where we are today despite, according to the U.S. of Department of Agriculture statistics, having spent $1.067 trillion (2019 dollars) on federal farm programs since 1933, when they were institutionalized.