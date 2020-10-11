Guebert: Now would be a good time for some honest dishonesty

What people wouldn’t “cotton to,” however, was the beneficiary bragging about it. That was a career-killing indiscretion.

The maestro of this rule bending was the county sheriff who also owned what most knew was the best “Democratic” tavern in the area. In local parlance that meant he’d stand you the first drink if, as he often asked, “You vote right?” in local elections.

To no one’s surprise, he had a distinguished public career and no one ever thought him crooked.

He was, instead, more of a poster child for another political reality of those times; the power most local officials wielded wasn’t through their budgets or rich contributors. Instead, the real juice was patronage; they controlled lots of good-paying, local jobs.

If, say, you wanted a job as a county deputy, a key qualification was some personal or political (both would be best) connection to the sheriff. Likewise, if you wanted to work at the nearby state prison, you needed to know a county party boss or, better yet, the local state representative.

And, sure, this system was openly corrupt but it was open; everyone knew who got what favor and how. As such, it had built-in limits that few officials with an eye toward reelection ever broke.