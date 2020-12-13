Guebert: ‘Political democracy can endure only as guardian of economic democracy’

In fact, as a friend pointed out on Twitter shortly after Thanksgiving, “Turkey is now the only meat in (US flag emoji) right now not under investigation for price-fixing.”

That should infuriate all Americans for two reasons: First for what it says about today’s largely dysfunctional livestock and poultry markets and, secondly, that it has taken 20 years for end users to confront Big Meat over how it uses its sledgehammer market power to suck unearned profits out of both livestock growers and meat buyers.

Equally infuriating is how Lugar’s edict for “legislatures” to stay out of Big Agbiz’s biz has remained in effect despite mountains of evidence that the corporatization of key ag sectors has cost farmers, ranchers, rural America, and consumers billions of dollars and an untold number of jobs.

And that’s on top of what boneheaded farm policies advocated by AgBiz — like 1996’s Freedom to Farm (F2F) — cost taxpayers. (From 1997 to 2002, F2F cost taxpayers $122 billion, or three times its projected cost.)

Many of these policies also took down antitrust fences and, shortly thereafter, consolidation in ag inputs, production, and processing went into overdrive.