Guebert: Public investment needs to return public good

If the ill-tempered and deadly first half of 2020 had been a first-calf heifer on the dairy farm of my youth, my father would have ticketed it for the freezer a month ago.

His yardstick of heifer potential was short: If she lived up to her breeding, she was a “keeper;” if she “put more on her back than in the bucket,” she was a “goner.”

We can’t get rid of 2020 by backing up the truck to the loading chute. It’s here, we’re here, and we’re in this awful mess together.

We can, however, be honest about what today’s numbers mean for its second half. We can then use those guesses to make changes that will help everyone survive 2020 for a hopeful, better 2021.

Let’s start with the hard facts: The coronavirus’s deadly comeback has undermined every public and private effort to restart the broader U.S. economy and the more focused U.S. ag economy. Worse, we’re far from a possible peak to even estimate when either can restart.

In fact, according to numbers cited June 29 by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the Food and Drug Administration’s former commissioner, the current wave’s “total predicted infections” will reach “3.8 million… [under] the best case scenario” by mid-August. That’s 1.3 million more cases than now.