Guebert: Remembering the meaning, pain behind Memorial Day

Every Memorial Day, my long-time friend David would honor both his family and fellow Vietnam War veterans with a visit to his hometown cemetery, an hour’s drive west of St. Louis.

Once there, and with the help of his siblings and cousins, David would mow the grass in the family plot, scrub its granite and brass grave markers, and place colorful, fist-sized peonies on the graves of those he knew and those he didn’t know.

Rain or shine, whether he was living in Miami or Tokyo, David tried to spend every Memorial Day doing what he believed was his sacred duty: Remembering the dead and what they had sacrificed so he could stand that day, sweaty but free, in their collective, remembered presence.

David had sacrificed to be there, also. Two tours of duty in Vietnam as an aircraft carrier-based medic meant that he and his crewmates were always in danger whenever they helicoptered to rescue downed pilots on land or sea. The high-risk escapades also gave him a saucy, life-long swagger.

The war and its divisive effects on the United States never left him. In fact, he left the United States and lived in Japan for nearly 20 years because of it. Japan brought him peace, a family, and a career as an international trade consultant fluent in Japanese just as U.S. business ties to Asia began to bloom.