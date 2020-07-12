Guebert: Sometimes the hardest thing to do is nothing; let’s do it

I understand; I’m out of gas, too. March was a blur of shocks and lockdowns; April, a 24/7 death-everywhere movie. May brought a drop in shock and rise in hope but, then, June caught fire and burned like a dry prairie.

And just as everyone was ready to lean into mid-July’s soft, sweet center, back comes the mortal need to stay vigilant, stay masked, and stay home.

In reality, most of today’s COVID preemptive prescription sounds like a piece of cake compared to the hard work of our 1960s dairy farm. One piece of it, stay at home, is what we did anyway.

Only now, with COVID on the loose, staying home delivers the benefit of staying healthy. I can, literally, live with that.

Just as I can now live without Oliver square balers that were as reliable as the weatherman’s forecast and milking 100 hot Holsteins in a 100-degree milking parlor on late Sunday afternoons in July.

I would, however, love to go back to any of those steamy July evenings when Uncle Honey, my father’s uncle and part owner of the farm, would take my two older brothers and me to St. Louis to watch the Cardinals play. The games were great, and the root beer and hot dogs were even better.