Guebert: The boys of my summer arrive every April

Cardinals’ owner, beer baron August A. Busch Jr., decided to act. Since Augie Jr. couldn’t fire any players, he fired the team’s general manager, Vaughn “Bing” Devine. It was Devine, of course, who only 60 days earlier had pulled off what would soon become the biggest steal in baseball history, the Brock-for-Broglio deal.

In mid-September, the team turned some unseen corner and began to make a run at league leaders Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

Then, at the end of the month, one of those beautiful baseball things happened: the Phillies lost 10 games in a row while my Cardinals won eight in a row. The Cards, improbably, were in first place and stayed there until late Sunday, Oct. 4, when they clinched their first pennant in 18 years.

When the final out that sent the Cardinals to the 1964 World Series was made, my father danced a little jig in the milking parlor. I know because I was with him, too nervous to stay home and listen to the game alone.

What a sight! What a day! What a year!

The World Series pitted the now-flying Cardinals against the powerful New York Yankees, the only major league team to win more pennants and World Series than St. Louis.