Guebert: We don’t even choose ‘herd immunity’ for livestock

Two generations ago, no one in the cattle business ever thought “herd immunity” was a solution to bovine brucellosis. Instead, farmers and ranchers, often with the help of U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians, blood-tested every animal they could find to discover, trace and isolate the disease’s source and spread.

It was hard, dirty work but it was the best science available until a vaccine virtually eliminated the costly disease.

Today, more than a few politicians suggest herd immunity as an effective way to fight America’s again-raging COVID-19 pandemic. These folks can’t be farmers or ranchers because, if they were, they’d know rural people aren’t as cavalier about the lives of their animals as some politicians seem to be about the lives of their constituents.

Besides, herd immunity, according to experts at the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, often is deadly to acquire. An adequate level of herd immunity against COVID-19 requires 60 to 70 percent of the world to become infected and — here’s the hard part — survive coronavirus over a period of 18 to 24 months. During that time, they estimate, 800,000 Americans would die before our herd — you and me — would become modestly immune.

So, who wants to go first?