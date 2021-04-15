How this Illinois pig raised $19 million

The idea of using the pig to raise money for World War II originated with Lingle, a native of the southern Illinois community of Anna who was stationed at the Navy recruiting office in nearby Marion.

Parker Neptune was born on the Sherman Boner farm in West Frankfort on May 16, 1942, to Heit No. 433 and Parker’s Sensation. He had 11 siblings. Fifteen-year-old Patty Boner raised him as a 4-H project and turned him over to the Victory Pig Club to be sold along with 29 others.

According to one newspaper story, “more as a joke than a practical idea,” Lingle asked a friend to buy one of the pigs and give it to the Navy office. As a result, the pig was sold for $314.60 and donated to the Navy. His name was changed to King Neptune, likely after the ancient Greek god of the sea.

Prominent auctioneer L. Oard Sitter volunteered to sell the pig at auctions held across the state. Gov. Dwight Green paid $1 million on behalf of the people of Illinois at one sale. At the same auction, King Neptune’s bristles went for $500.

“It became quite the social event,” Travelstead said. “Sometimes there were dances. Food was served.”

