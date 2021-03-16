 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois Ag director details year of 'improvising, adapting and overcoming' at virtual Ag Cafe
0 comments
topical alert top story

Illinois Ag director details year of 'improvising, adapting and overcoming' at virtual Ag Cafe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It was a year of “improvising, adapting and overcoming” for many organizations as they adjusted to a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The phrase became something of a rallying cry for the Illinois Department of Agriculture this past year as much of its functions went virtual along with the rest of the world.

It was the message department officials, including director Jerry Costello II, brought to nearly three dozen local business leaders Tuesday afternoon during a virtual Ag Cafe hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. 

The semi-regular events are meant to highlight and enhance Decatur's status as a hub of global agribusiness. 

“Since the pandemic started, we've really looked at what we can do online, how we can reach out and how we can hopefully make business as seamless as possible because there are so many regulatory functions that the Department of Agriculture has to perform,” Costello said. 

One example is the pesticide applicator training and testing the department jointly administers with the University of Illinois Extension. 

Within one month of the COVID-19 shutdown, the department had developed an online test, which has since been taken by more than 5,500 people. 

Another major function of the department is selling Illinois' agricultural products and commodities to the world, typically done in-person through trade missions, shows and expositions.

But with business travel screeching to a halt, this task too went online. And it went better than anyone could have expected, Costello said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"So what I can tell you is the virtual trade show that we did, believe it or not, was almost identical in sales to the one that we did the year before," Costello said. "So I do think that it generated as much revenue obviously as the year before, but it probably generated as much interest as in times before."

061520-blm-loc-1springplanting

A tractor is parked in a soybean field in southwest Bloomington. Central Illinois farmers say crops are well ahead of last year's pace, when extremely wet conditions kept some fields from being planted until June.

Costello also highlighted some positives from 2020. Once again, Illinois led the nation in soybean production, raising 605 million bushels, a 14% increase from 2019. McLean County lead all U.S. counties in soybean production. 

The state was also second in corn production, fourth in livestock and, among specialty products, Illinois was tops in horseradish and pumpkins. 

"I hope you're all aware of the fact that agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Illinois, and I don't think that everyone in the state knows that, although everyone should," Costello said. 

Costello also mentioned the noted drop in complaints over the use of the pesticide dicamba, which went from 720 to just 148.

This came, Costello said, after new guidelines were put out by the department limiting the pesticide's use when temperatures are above 85 degrees and banning its application past June 20, among other things. 

The growth of the state's hemp industry was also highlighted. There are now 802 hemp growers and 364 processors in the state. 

"This plant is an extremely versatile product, and I think that we've barely scratched the surface of what all this industry is going to be able to do, especially as this vaccine rollout continues to advance, as we continue to see those conditions improve," said David Lakeman, the department's cannabis division manager. 

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News