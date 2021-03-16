Illinois Ag director details year of 'improvising, adapting and overcoming' at virtual Ag Cafe

It was a year of “improvising, adapting and overcoming” for many organizations as they adjusted to a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The phrase became something of a rallying cry for the Illinois Department of Agriculture this past year as much of its functions went virtual along with the rest of the world.
It was the message department officials, including director Jerry Costello II, brought to nearly three dozen local business leaders Tuesday afternoon during a virtual Ag Cafe hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The semi-regular events are meant to highlight and enhance Decatur's status as a hub of global agribusiness.
“Since the pandemic started, we've really looked at what we can do online, how we can reach out and how we can hopefully make business as seamless as possible because there are so many regulatory functions that the Department of Agriculture has to perform,” Costello said.
One example is the pesticide applicator training and testing the department jointly administers with the University of Illinois Extension.
Within one month of the COVID-19 shutdown, the department had developed an online test, which has since been taken by more than 5,500 people.
Another major function of the department is selling Illinois' agricultural products and commodities to the world, typically done in-person through trade missions, shows and expositions.
But with business travel screeching to a halt, this task too went online. And it went better than anyone could have expected, Costello said.
"So what I can tell you is the virtual trade show that we did, believe it or not, was almost identical in sales to the one that we did the year before," Costello said. "So I do think that it generated as much revenue obviously as the year before, but it probably generated as much interest as in times before."
Costello also highlighted some positives from 2020. Once again, Illinois led the nation in soybean production, raising 605 million bushels, a 14% increase from 2019. McLean County lead all U.S. counties in soybean production.
The state was also second in corn production, fourth in livestock and, among specialty products, Illinois was tops in horseradish and pumpkins.
"I hope you're all aware of the fact that agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Illinois, and I don't think that everyone in the state knows that, although everyone should," Costello said.
Costello also mentioned the noted drop in complaints over the use of the pesticide dicamba, which went from 720 to just 148.
This came, Costello said, after new guidelines were put out by the department limiting the pesticide's use when temperatures are above 85 degrees and banning its application past June 20, among other things.
The growth of the state's hemp industry was also highlighted. There are now 802 hemp growers and 364 processors in the state.
"This plant is an extremely versatile product, and I think that we've barely scratched the surface of what all this industry is going to be able to do, especially as this vaccine rollout continues to advance, as we continue to see those conditions improve," said David Lakeman, the department's cannabis division manager.
Don Robinson State Park
Length • 3.9 miles (Sandstone Canyon Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/don-robinson-state-park
Overview • Nestled in the upper LaBarque Creek watershed in Jefferson County, this popular park features sandstone box canyons, shelter caves, cliffs, glades and upland and bottomland forests.
Diane Williams, 65, of Chesterfield, said the stunning trails in the park never disappoint. There is a loop around the lip of a canyon and a trail that goes down into the canyon. "It's almost like a worshipful experience," she said.
Pickle Springs Natural Area
Length • 2-mile loop
Overview • This may be the trail with the most bang for its buck. Within its 2 miles, located near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, hikers will encounter scenic hills and hollows, rock formations, overlooks, a canyon and a spring.
Jacqueline Bettale, 59, of St. Louis, said she has seen incredible ice formations and icicles this time of year. One of the most popular trails in the state, it is far less crowded in the winter, she said.
Hawn State Park
Length • 6.3 miles (Whispering Pines short loop)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/hawn-state-park
Overview • Nature enthusiasts frequently cite this state park as one of the best among many gems in the state. Even the Missouri State Parks site describes it as one of the most significant and scenic landscapes in Missouri with hills of stately pine and oak trees, sandy-bottom streams and sandstone canyons and cliffs.
Dan Zarlenga, spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, says the variety of the terrain, with many different trees, streams and scenic views makes it a must-see.
Rockwood Reservation
Length • 2.9 miles (Lime Kiln Trail)
Overview • Among the forested hills of this park near Glencoe, hikers will also encounter steep-sided hollows, a historic mine and quarry sites, a spring and a bubbling creek, which may be frozen in the winter.
Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach at Great River Greenway, hiked here when there was a blanket of ice and snow over it. "It felt like a totally different world." The densely packed woods felt completely immersive, she said.
Hickory Canyons Natural Area
Length • 1.5-mile loop, split by a road
Overview • Near Hawn State Park, these secluded box canyons offer views of sandstone rock bluffs and cascading streams.
Zarlenga says he has admired the dramatic frozen icicles in the winter. If you visit soon after a big rain, the stream flowing over high ledges turns into a real waterfall, he said.
Lone Elk Park
Length • 3-mile loop (White Buffalo Trail)
Overview • This county park in Valley Park is home to bison, wild turkey, waterfowl, elk and deer. This popular trail offers frequent sightings of the wildlife. (Note: Dogs are not allowed in this park.)
Whitney Wood, 36, of Troy, Missouri, says she will hike with her 5-year-old daughter here and make a game out of looking for "surprises." She will create a scavenger hunt for her daughter to spot leaves, twigs, an acorn or animals like, goose, deer or an elk.
Pere Marquette State Park
Length • 9 miles on 10 separate trails
Overview • The confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers is best viewed from this park's vistas. The drive on Illinois' Great River Road, with bluffs on one side and the mighty Mississippi on the other only enhances the experience.
Norma Klingsick, copy editor at the Post-Dispatch and veteran hiker, said the views here are less obstructed during the winter. On clear days you can see for miles. Plus, there's the added possibility of seeing soaring eagles during the winter.
Graham Cave State Park
Length • 2.5 miles (Indian Glade and Graham Cave loop)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/graham-cave-state-park
Overview • Fewer people visit this scenic state park in Danville, Missouri, which offers different trails featuring sandstone ledges, a waterfall, river banks, bottomland forest and the entrance of Graham Cave.
Miranda Fredrick, spokeswoman for Missouri State Parks, includes this park among her recommendations for winter hiking destinations. There is a range of natural features to view, and it offers trails accessible for multiple skill levels.
Fults Hill Prairie Nature Preserve
Length • 1.6-mile loop
More info • fults-nature-preserve.edan.io/
Overview • A hillside prairie offers bluff views of the Mississippi River Valley, 25 miles south of Columbia, Illinois.
Sara Lesire, 38, writes a blog in St. Clair County on which she posted a list of her favorite winter hikes. This is one of her favorites. The trail can get overgrown in the summer and more difficult to climb when it's hot. When you climb onto the bluff, there's an expansive view of the river and flood plain.
Cuivre River State Park
Length • 3.4 miles (Lincoln Lakeside Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/cuivre-river-state-park
Overview • This park in Troy, Missouri, is one of the largest and most rugged in the state with 14 different hiking trails. This trail follows the entire lake shoreline. There are a few muddy and slippery spots, where a hiking stick or trekking pole may be useful.
Fredrick, with Missouri State Parks, appreciates its proximity to metro St. Louis, while offering an escape into the wilderness.
Klondike Park
Length • 5 miles
More info • sccmo.org/690/Klondike-Park
Overview • Built on an old quarry site near Augusta in St. Charles County, the white silica sand around the lake creates the look of winter year round. The Hogsback Trail goes up to the bluffs and offers a scenic view of the river when the leaves have fallen off the trees.
Sarah Collins Hill, 43, of Manchester, said one of her family's favorite winter memories is walking the trail when the lake was frozen. "My kids discovered that when they threw the white silica rocks into the ice, they broke apart and made a high-pitched twanging sound. It reverberated almost like a steel drum. They were entertained for hours."
Castor River Shut-Ins
Length • .73 mile
Overview • This park in Fredericktown offers Missouri’s only known pink granite shut-ins, part of an igneous rock formation that is 1.5 billion years old. "Shut-ins" occur where a broader stream is shut in to a narrow canyon-like valley, according to the Department of Conservation.
Whitney Wood, 36, of Troy, Missouri, said pictures of this area do not do it justice. She was amazed by its beauty when she visited in the fall and is looking forward to seeing how the landscape changes after a snowfall or freeze.
Castlewood State Park
Length • 3-mile loop (River Scene Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/castlewood-state-park
Overview • The most arduous part of this trail climbs up a steep incline to a series of bluffs overlooking the Meramec River. Hikers will take a long wooden staircase down to the valley below. The most relaxing part of the trail is alongside the river and the bottomland surrounding it.
Diane Williams, 65, of Chesterfield says the river here is more beautiful in the winter than the summer. It takes on more green and bluish hues rather than the brownish color when it runs muddy the rest of the year. The red of the clay in the bluffs also looks more vivid in the winter, she said.
Sunset Greenway
Length • 3.9 miles
Overview • A hidden gem winds through old town Florissant down to the banks of the Missouri River. The entire route is paved, making it a good option for those looking for an easier and accessible hike.
Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach at Great River Greenway, says visitors can see into St. Charles from the lookout points by the river. "This major watershed in North America is awe-inspiring," she said.
TIPS TO PREPARE FOR WINTER HIKING