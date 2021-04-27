Illinois corn, soybean planting progressing

SPRINGFIELD — About a quarter of the 2021 Illinois corn crop is now in the ground, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report.

As of Sunday, 23% of the corn crop had been planted in Illinois. That compares to the five-year average of 28%.

Corn emerged reached 2%, compared to the five-year average of 3%.

Soybeans planted reached 18% as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 6%.

The USDA also reported winter wheat headed in Illinois was 19% as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 11%. The winter wheat condition was rated 2% poor, 27% fair, 58% good and 13% excellent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0