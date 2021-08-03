Illinois corn, soybeans ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD — Corn silking reached 96 percent in Illinois as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Condition and Progress report.

That compares with the five-year average of 92 percent for this stage of the season. Corn dough reached 49 percent, compared to the five-year average of 44 percent.

The Illinois corn crop's condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 26 percent fair, 42 percent good, and 26 percent excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 87 percent as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 82 percent. Soybeans setting pods reached 59 percent, compared to the five-year average of 52 percent.

The soybeans condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 26 percent fair, 43 percent good, and 24 percent excellent.

