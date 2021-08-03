 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Illinois corn, soybeans ahead of schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Corn silking reached 96 percent in Illinois as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Condition and Progress report.

That compares with the five-year average of 92 percent for this stage of the season. Corn dough reached 49 percent, compared to the five-year average of 44 percent.

The Illinois corn crop's condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 26 percent fair, 42 percent good, and 26 percent excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 87 percent as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 82 percent. Soybeans setting pods reached 59 percent, compared to the five-year average of 52 percent.

The soybeans condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 26 percent fair, 43 percent good, and 24 percent excellent.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Farm issues mask mandate for employees at hub facilities

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guebert: Bigger means bitter, not better

Guebert: Bigger means bitter, not better

In a sweeping, 72-point executive order on competition, the Biden Administration announced it was taking dead aim at the heavily concentrated “multinational companies (that) increasingly dominate markets for crops, chemicals, seeds and meat,” reported Bloomberg.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Farm issues mask mandate for employees at hub facilities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News