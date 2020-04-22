Meat supply chain begins to feel effects of COVID-19; packing, labor issues affect abundance and availability of products

Meanwhile, farms in some parts of the country have an oversupply of their products. The inability to bridge the gap between farmers growing produce, milk and meat with the growing number of needy consumers has not been from a lack of trying, Guebert said.

Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee recently wrapped up a 16-day fundraising campaign that raised a total of $26,000 for eight food banks that serve Illinoisans.

County Farm Bureaus in six northern Illinois counties donated $5,000 worth of milk – nearly 2,000 gallons – to 30 food pantries in those counties.

And the American Farm Bureau Federation is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase products from farmers who have lost other markets during the pandemic and redirect them to food banks.

“It isn’t that the food isn’t there,” the Illinois Farm Bureau’s associate director of food systems development, Raghela Scavuzzo, said. “What we are facing is a readjusting of the distribution system. That takes time. More time than any of us would like.”

Guebert said farmers would prefer to donate their products to those who need them rather than dispose of them on the farm. But food pantries’ capacity to store products with short shelf lives is limited.