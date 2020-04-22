Meat supply chain begins to feel effects of COVID-19

And the American Farm Bureau Federation is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase products from farmers who have lost other markets during the pandemic and redirect them to food banks.

“It isn’t that the food isn’t there,” the Illinois Farm Bureau’s associate director of food systems development, Raghela Scavuzzo, said. “What we are facing is a readjusting of the distribution system. That takes time. More time than any of us would like.”

Guebert said farmers would prefer to donate their products to those who need them rather than dispose of them on the farm. But food pantries’ capacity to store products with short shelf lives is limited.

“It’s heartbreaking for farmers whenever they’re forced to dispose of products,” he said. “Many farmers do not know where their income is going to come from during this time, but believe me, they would rather find a home for these products.”

Many food banks are based on repackaging bulk loads of products into smaller amounts to be distributed individually. But the volunteer base that performs that work has largely dried up because of social distancing guidelines.

Other barriers stand in the way of getting meat and dairy products from farm to fork.