STU ELLIS: 'Oh, whistle a happy tune ...'

Central Illinois agriculture is looking forward to a new growing season, but with more oomph than in many years.
Oh, farmers are always excited about getting into the field and using the new technology they attached to the planter over the winter. But the 2021 planting season could have many of them whistling a happy tune.
Yes, the farm spouse may wonder what has gotten into him. A girlfriend? A new seed corn hybrid? It has to be more than spring sunshine.
2021 will be one of those years that diary-keepers will probably need extra pages. There are many dynamics at work which have jumpstarted farmers that have been down in the dauber for a long time and allowed mold to overspread them and their winter easy chair.
Commodity prices are the main force that will fuel farmers’ enthusiasm about the new year. After more than a half dozen years of price erosion, corn and soybean prices were launched into rare air beginning last August when the USDA reported fields were not as flush with grain as once thought. Surprised grain traders bid up the price like two spoon collectors at an antique auction. For the past five months corn and soybean prices climbed the stairs and starry-eyed farmers wadded up their marketing plans.
It seemed China was their new best friend, since it wanted their corn, their soybeans, and just recently China also wanted their ethanol. China has had a tough time lately. Its hog herd suffered an African fever pandemic more rampant than COVID has raced around the globe. Hundreds of millions of hogs died or were destroyed to stop the spread of the disease.
But what is the common meat in many Chinese foods? Pork. And China’s governmental leaders, not wanting a revolution on their hands, quickly imported fresh and frozen pork from the United States to feed hungry Chinese consumers. But they also had to restock their breeding herd, and both moms and piglets had to be fed. That meant corn and soybeans had to be imported for hungry hogs. Yep, from that Corn Belt farmer who had plenty of low-priced grain.
But as grain stocks were drawn down by exports, corn and soybean prices rose, farmers found their long-lost smile, and began to whistle that happy tune. Corn Belt coffee shops would have been full of frivolity over the winter because grain prices continued to rise. And restaurant servers could have cleaned up on tips if COVID had not shuttered the restaurant doors.
As spring soon chirps and shines, farmers will open many machine shed doors on shiny farm equipment. Some new. Some just “Andy-clean,” because the owner wants it to appear to be new in a sense of pride. Lenders are happy, too, but not because they have loaned out more money. Instead, it is because operating loans have been paid down, giving way to sighs of relief for the risk they took a year ago.
Yes, a booming commodity export business, excited market speculators, and higher corn and soybean prices, thanks in large part to China, have put a new hop in the step of the Central Illinois farmer as he soon heads to the field this spring.