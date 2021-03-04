STU ELLIS: 'Oh, whistle a happy tune ...'

Central Illinois agriculture is looking forward to a new growing season, but with more oomph than in many years.

Oh, farmers are always excited about getting into the field and using the new technology they attached to the planter over the winter. But the 2021 planting season could have many of them whistling a happy tune.

Yes, the farm spouse may wonder what has gotten into him. A girlfriend? A new seed corn hybrid? It has to be more than spring sunshine.

2021 will be one of those years that diary-keepers will probably need extra pages. There are many dynamics at work which have jumpstarted farmers that have been down in the dauber for a long time and allowed mold to overspread them and their winter easy chair.

Commodity prices are the main force that will fuel farmers’ enthusiasm about the new year. After more than a half dozen years of price erosion, corn and soybean prices were launched into rare air beginning last August when the USDA reported fields were not as flush with grain as once thought. Surprised grain traders bid up the price like two spoon collectors at an antique auction. For the past five months corn and soybean prices climbed the stairs and starry-eyed farmers wadded up their marketing plans.