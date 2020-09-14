Watch now: Central Illinois farmers markets prepare for winter

Farmers markets across Illinois have adjusted their outdoor season schedules and switched to a variety of options, including hybrid and online market models.

Illinois has more than 300 farmers markets of varying size, all using a wide variety of models that reflect and fill the needs of their communities, said Janie Maxwell, executive director of the Illinois Farmers Market Association.

“Most markets have opted in this season to move outdoors because that seems to be a safe environment to operate in,” said Maxwell.

Many markets have implemented delayed openings, are offering curbside pickup, home delivery or both, she said. The model typically depends on the size of the market, which are often run by volunteers.

"There are a lot of farmer’s markets in Illinois, so you’re going to find each community responding differently with the circumstances that they’re facing,” said Maxwell.

Online markets

While different online models, including e-commerce businesses, have popped up since the start of the pandemic, many farmers have expressed their enjoyment for attending in-person markets.