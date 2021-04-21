Watch now: Central Illinois farmers ready for COVID funding

BLOOMINGTON — Mike Briggs’ goal for his farm in 2021 has been to “get back to life as normal.”
He’s aiming to revert to the point where he doesn’t need compensation from the government — something that helped his business stay afloat last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and again with another cash infusion in April. That’s when the federal government produced funding mechanisms for farmers to sustain the market during COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in March $11.5 billion in funding for farmers — about half of which was a continuation of programs established last year, including another round of $20 per acre direct payments to farmers.
“We’re looking forward to a good year, hopefully,” said Briggs, 41, who runs M&M Briggs Farms in northern Champaign County with his wife.
They recently started planting corn and soybeans on their “small family farm,” as business is trending upward this year after a gloomy 2020. COVID-19-induced shutdowns caused a pause in many industries that led to farmers having trouble finding buyers for their products.
“Last spring we saw a steady and consistent decline in the prices for some of the major commodities, in particular the major commodities that Illinois farmers produce — corn, soybean, cattle prices,” said Nicholas Paulson, an agriculture and consumer economics professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
While the USDA’s announcement was mostly a continuation of programs established under COVID-19 relief bills passed last year, the plan also established an additional $6 billion in new programs.
The second installment of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, also CFAP2, is likely the most impactful program for Illinois farmers.
The CFAP2 consists of flat-rate $20 per acre payments that go to farmers who produce certain crops, with corn and soybeans on the list.
“There are obviously cattle producers and dairy producers in the state that’ll benefit from some of the new and additional funding that was a part of the announcement, but for the majority of the producers in Illinois that are corn and soybean farmers, it’s really probably that $20 per acre payment that (will be most impactful),” Paulson said.
Briggs said he already received his CFAP2 payment and knows what they’ll spend it on.
“For us it’s just going to pay for this year’s inputs – the seed, fertilizer, the chemicals, everything we need to get through this growing season,” Briggs said.
The pandemic never halted day-to-day operations at M&M Briggs Farms, but “things were definitely getting tight.”
“With the way the markets were there for a while, there was a lot of stuff slowing down it seemed like in terms of trade, so it (federal funding) was nice to have to kind of help us get through,” said Briggs, the former Champaign County Farm Bureau president.
The new payments issued in April are essentially covering losses associated with what farmers were producing in 2019.
“Prices are up now, they’ve been up since August of 2020, but that price decline that was experienced in the first half of last year, that’s really what these payments are designed to offset, and then it just takes time to get the money out,” Paulson said. “So, they might be receiving it at a time that’s perceived as a period where they don’t need it, but it’s really covering losses from an earlier timeframe.”
Briggs concurred that prices have increased lately, giving the illusion that extra payments aren’t necessarily needed right now; however, he says the funds were needed and have made a difference for their business.
“I think the biggest thing from us, from a farmer’s standpoint, is we were very appreciative of it (federal funding) at a time when it wasn’t easy for a lot of farms to get through that year,” Briggs said. “Our goal now is to hopefully get back to life as normal and not need any more of that as we move forward.”