Watch now: Market Wagon creates new type of farmers market

"Market Wagon has certainly helped expand the farms reach into the Bloomington area and farther North," Bland told The Pantagraph in an email. "I consider it my anchor sales channel for Bloomington, allowing me now to reach out to other grocery stores in the area to market our products as well as some bulk direct to consumer sales (half beef purchases driven by customers of Market Wagon sampling our 100% Grassfed beef cuts)."

As she was packaging totes Thursday morning at Market Wagon's Bloomington delivery hub along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Donna Verda, Rader Family Farms marketing director, described the situation the farm was facing at the start of the pandemic.

Unsure of what the fall season would look like for the "agritainment" business, Rader Family Farms quickly looked to expanding its season on the front end with events such as Baby Animal Days and drive through donuts (to purchase the farm's famous pumpkin donuts of course).

With Market Wagon, Rader Family Farms has been able to experiment with delivering a new line of baked goods outside of its fall season.