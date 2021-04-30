Watch now: Market Wagon creates new type of farmers market

BLOOMINGTON — As American consumers turn more and more to online grocery shopping, an up-and-coming Indianapolis-based tech startup is seeking to expand Central Illinois farmers' customer base.
Market Wagon is a rapidly expanding e-commerce business where customers can purchase locally grown produce and artisanal products online, delivered right to their front door.
The company opened its Central Illinois market in June, placing a small regional delivery hub in Bloomington that now reaches 230 weekly customers and growing.
"Central Illinois was one of the very first that we launched, and today it continues to be one of our more successful markets," said Nick Carter, co-founder and CEO of Market Wagon. "The reception has been huge. It seems the community is just really hungry for a solution like this.”
That first week in June after the company opened its Central Illinois market, just 65 totes were delivered, said Robin Pletcher, Central Illinois hub coordinator. Today, the Central Illinois center has grown nearly 10 times in size, reaching new customers each week.
Each week the hub delivers more than 500 totes of fresh produce such as heirloom tomatoes, fresh baked goods, eggs, and even milk, to McLean, Macon, Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell, Logan, DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Sangamon and Christian counties.
But Central Illinois isn't the only growing market for the company. When Market Wagon first started in 2016, it had just six local markets in Indiana and surrounding states.
Since the beginning of the pandemic Market Wagon has rapidly expanded its reach, opening 22 new online farmers across 14 states, more than double its reach a year ago.
"When COVID hit, all the farmers and food artisans that we serve were really hard hit," said Carter. "At the same time, consumers needed to stay home, needing deliver. Between last march and today we've launched 22 new locations, expanding out from just Indy and Ohio, to now our footprint reaches Green Bay to Atlanta."
Carter grew up on on his family's Indiana farm, but left when he was 18 to pursue new career opportunities when it appeared as though farming wasn't an option.
By the time he was 30 Carter had ran several successful tech startups, but after stepping away from those businesses to focus on family, he began to think about what he really wanted to do with his career.
That's when he came up with the foundation for Market Wagon.
"It’s really exciting to watch the company grow. For me, it’s a matter of serving the local farmers," said Carter, now 38. "I wanted to fundamentally transform the way American's buy food in order to open up opportunities."
How it works
Market Wagon Central Illinois offers more than 1,000 products from 79 local vendors for customers to choose from. Products range from meat, dairy and seasonal produce to artisanal products such as jams, spices and seasonings, and baked goods.
No subscriptions for the service is required, but there is a home delivery fee of $5.95. Consumers can purchase a 'Wagon Pass' — $14.95 per month or $149 per year — free home delivery.
Orders are shipped weekly on Thursdays from the Bloomington regional hub. Farmers and vendors drop off their products that morning and delivery drivers begin transporting them that afternoon. Insulated packaging, ice packs and other means are used to keep the products at the appropriate temperature.
Customers are alerted when their items are delivered through email or text, but an exact delivery time isn't given.
'It's a blessing'
When farmers markets across the country closed because of the coronavirus pandemic many local farmers and artisanal craftsmen were left scrambling with ample product to sell.
Amy Wertheim — owner of Wertheim's Gardens, an herb garden located in Atlanta, Illinois — was preparing to take her homemade salves, lotions and lip balms to the Chicago Flower and Garden Show as a featured speaker.
But the event was cancelled, along with all of Wertheim's farm tours and speaking engagements.
So Wertheim hopped at the change to partner with Market Wagon last June, selling out of product within the first six months. Because of Market Wagon and increased customer reach the herb farm has been able to quadruple what they've planted.
One feature Wertheim praised is the online company's ability to connect personally with each customer. On some occasions Wertheim has had customers inquire about special products, and Wertheim can create new products based on those requests.
"I know who my customers are, I can personally email them, they can personally email me,” she said. "“We’ve had people who have said hey can you do this in a lip balm? So we have a personal connection even though they (Market Wagon) deliver to the people.”
Wertheim's isn't alone. Other Central Illinois farmers have found successes through Market Wagon, including Rader Family Farms of Normal and Bland Family Farms of Jacksonville.
Since joining Market Wagon, Bland Family Farms has increased its winter sales even after the local winter farmers market closed because of the COVID pandemic, said owner Clint Bland.
"Market Wagon has certainly helped expand the farms reach into the Bloomington area and farther North," Bland told The Pantagraph in an email. "I consider it my anchor sales channel for Bloomington, allowing me now to reach out to other grocery stores in the area to market our products as well as some bulk direct to consumer sales (half beef purchases driven by customers of Market Wagon sampling our 100% Grassfed beef cuts)."
As she was packaging totes Thursday morning at Market Wagon's Bloomington delivery hub along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Donna Verda, Rader Family Farms marketing director, described the situation the farm was facing at the start of the pandemic.
Unsure of what the fall season would look like for the "agritainment" business, Rader Family Farms quickly looked to expanding its season on the front end with events such as Baby Animal Days and drive through donuts (to purchase the farm's famous pumpkin donuts of course).
With Market Wagon, Rader Family Farms has been able to experiment with delivering a new line of baked goods outside of its fall season.
“It has been such a blessing for us at the farm to really continue to expand our season and have our bakers create products that we have not before,” said Verda. “We have certainly also reached a customer who frankly it's just too far for them to travel for the couple of items that they might want to come to the farm for.”
Rader Family Farms has even posted recipe guides for Market Wagon customers to encourage people to purchase particular products from certain vendors.
“It’s just been a fantastic avenue for us and for the community," said Verda. “From a produce perspective, it doesn’t get better than what goes into these bags. The produce is beautiful.”
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.