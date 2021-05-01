Watch now: Sunshine ushers in season's first Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market

BLOOMINGTON — The finest produce and artisanal products in Central Illinois were on full display Saturday for the first Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market of the season.
Enjoying the warm, sunny weather — and a little wind — dozens of people wandered the market throughout the morning, purchasing their favorite local cheeses, fresh produce and more.
"The farmers market is just terrific; it’s a community event," said Meredith Schroeer, who was out shopping with her husband, Juergen, and her daughter, Linnaea. "You come and you see all your friends and their dogs and the produce is just so fresh, it hasn't been flown in or trucked in.
"It’s brought in from their gardens, picked the night before. You can’t beat that.”
The market runs 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the 200 block of North Main Street, outside the McLean County Museum of History.
Saturday was the first farmers market Schroeer and her husband had been to since the start of the pandemic last spring, and she was excited to be back and talking with her favorite vendors, while socially distancing and wearing a mask, of course.
And she wasn't alone.
Despite the farmers market offering curbside and online ordering during the spring and fall with some open markets over the summer, patrons and vendors said they missed out on the customer interaction and were glad to see people in person again Saturday.
“I really, really, really wanted that, and I missed it a lot when we had the curbside during the winter," said Lucinda McCluskey, of Bloomington, who was out shopping Saturday morning.
Angella Thompson and Craig Jensen, with Thompson Family Farm, were selling a variety of produce and plants, as well as artisanal chili pepper-based products such as salsa, sauces, and pepper jellies.
Thompson said she was happy to open her stall at the market for the season, noting that it seemed as though people were ready to return to some sense of "normalcy" following the pandemic.
"This is part of normal, and it’s a heck of a lot safer shopping here than Walmart,” she said. “It doesn’t get any better than the farmers market. It doesn’t get any fresher than here."
The market featured some new vendors, too, such as Avanti Foods of Walnut, who were selling specialty cheeses, and Edge of Normal Workshop of Bloomington, which specializes in handcrafted knives and kitchen tools.
Nate Oliver, a sales representative with Avanti Foods, was selling a variety of cheeses out of his stall with his stepson, Ayden Agushi.
Oliver said it was the first time Avanti Foods has worked at the Bloomington market, but said "everyone just seems happy" to be outside and interacting with vendors again.
Edge of Normal Workshop is a new business in Bloomington, having opened about a year ago on Dry Grove Road, but co-owner Taylor Mathews said he and his family have been building and crafting things for many years. Mathews opened the shop with his brother, Joe Mathews, and father, Bill Matthews.
Saturday was their first time selling at the Bloomington farmers market, offering handcrafted kitchen items, cutting boards and knife sharpening.
"We got perfect weather for today," said Taylor Mathews. "It was good to see people excited to be out in the market and doing things out in the community."
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.