Watch now: Sunshine ushers in season's first Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market

And she wasn't alone.

Despite the farmers market offering curbside and online ordering during the spring and fall with some open markets over the summer, patrons and vendors said they missed out on the customer interaction and were glad to see people in person again Saturday.

“I really, really, really wanted that, and I missed it a lot when we had the curbside during the winter," said Lucinda McCluskey, of Bloomington, who was out shopping Saturday morning.

Angella Thompson and Craig Jensen, with Thompson Family Farm, were selling a variety of produce and plants, as well as artisanal chili pepper-based products such as salsa, sauces, and pepper jellies.

Thompson said she was happy to open her stall at the market for the season, noting that it seemed as though people were ready to return to some sense of "normalcy" following the pandemic.

"This is part of normal, and it’s a heck of a lot safer shopping here than Walmart,” she said. “It doesn’t get any better than the farmers market. It doesn’t get any fresher than here."