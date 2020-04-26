Related to this story

Meat supply chain begins to feel effects of COVID-19
Meat supply chain begins to feel effects of COVID-19

The meat supply chain, which was running at full capacity at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now taking a hit as the disease infects plant workers and threatens the livestock industry’s ability to keep up with high demand.

With the loss of coffeehouse lattes and school lunches, dairy farmers face tough choices. Corn and soybeans are also hurting in an economy battered by coronavirus.
With the loss of coffeehouse lattes and school lunches, dairy farmers face tough choices. Corn and soybeans are also hurting in an economy battered by coronavirus.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Kilgus Farmstead in Central Illinois produced 6,500 gallons of milk a week. The family-run farm in Livingston County relied on orders from Chicago-area restaurants, coffeehouses near the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, retail stores in the Interstate 74 corridor and walk-in customers at its farm store.