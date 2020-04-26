With the loss of coffeehouse lattes and school lunches, dairy farmers face tough choices. Corn and soybeans are also hurting in an economy battered by coronavirus.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

FAIRBURY, Illinois — Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Kilgus Farmstead produced 6,500 gallons of milk a week. The family-run farm in Livingston County relied on orders from Chicago-area restaurants, coffeehouses near the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, retail stores in the Interstate 74 corridor and walk-in customers at its farm store.

Demand for Kilgus milk — whole, reduced-fat and skim, heavy cream and half-and-half — has dwindled in recent weeks. The farm, which processes milk from a herd of Jersey cows on-site, has been producing less than half its usual amount, down to about 3,000 gallons.

“You’ve just whacked about half of the dairy market, that is just gone,” said Matt Kilgus, who operates the farm with his family. "You’ve got this dairy product and nowhere for it to go.”

The coronavirus pandemic is touching all aspects of the American economy, including farmers like Kilgus throughout Illinois and the Midwest who are the lifeblood of rural communities and essential to the nation’s supply chain. Commodity prices have fallen, demand has dropped, processing systems have been under pressure and the transportation network is under strain.

With restaurants, coffee shops, offices and schools across Illinois closed or filling only a fraction of their usual orders because of the virus, demand for milk has plummeted. The Kilgus farm depended on Chicago and coffeehouses in the city's suburbs that order their specialty milk for lattes or mochas for a large part of their business. The farm usually sends 16 pallets of milk products to Chicago area outlets each week. Now, that number has been reduced to four.

The dairy sector is only one part of the agricultural economy affected by coronavirus. With fewer people driving to work or school, gasoline sales are down significantly, putting pressure on the ethanol market and the corn farmers who supply it. And with many Americans eating more meals at home during shelter-in-place orders, the beef industry is adjusting to a new, if temporary, reality.

“This is not something that we’ve experienced, really, in anybody’s lifetime,” said Jonathan Coppess, director of the Gardner Agriculture Policy Program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The prices of nearly all Illinois farm commodities have been declining since mid-January, according to the Illinois Farm Bureau, and COVID-19 has led most commodity prices to tumble further. The dairy and ethanol sectors have been hit particularly hard.

Ethanol plants account for about one-third of the demand for Illinois corn, according to the farm bureau, and with production down, that has lowered bids for corn. Corn prices have dropped about 10% since mid-February.

The price of gasoline, which is blended with ethanol, is down 30% since February, according to the farm bureau. Illinois is the third-largest producer of ethanol in the United States and is home to 14 ethanol plants. One of those plants, One Earth Energy in central Illinois, recently went idle. Ethanol production has dropped to its lowest level in six years.

Milk prices, meanwhile, have decreased by more than 25%, the farm bureau reports, mainly because schools, the main purchaser of milk and milk products, have closed their doors during the pandemic. Border closures have also had an effect because nearly a quarter of U.S. milk is exported. This upending of the supply chain has led to backlogs.

For Kilgus, that has meant scrambling to find new purchasers, throwing out excess milk when demand first plummeted and cutting prices to move more product

“If you have no home for it, or no place for it, you have no choice but to dump it,” Kilgus said.

He also reduced his herd from 150 to 115 cows. Some cows were shipped off to market, while others were allowed to rest up without producing milk earlier than normal, Kilgus said.

In the weeks after stay-at-home orders, he sold milk to grocery stores and markets in central Illinois whose shelves had been emptied by consumers. With that initial run now over, he has had to recalibrate his operations and keep his fingers crossed that demand will eventually rebound once restaurants and stores can reopen. Kilgus also sold heavy cream to a local place that makes butter. In five days, though, the price for cream dropped 25%, he said.

“It’s been such an emotional roller coaster,” said Kilgus, 38. "There is no normal. We’ve worked 10 times as hard to sell half of the product.”

‘Changing by the hour’

With the tentacles of the crisis touching all aspects of American life, Congress included help for the farming sector in the coronavirus aid bill in an effort to blunt the damage.

The coronavirus aid bill provides $9.5 billion in support for farmers hardest hit by the pandemic, which includes “producers of specialty crops, producers that supply local food systems, including farmers markets, restaurants, and schools, and livestock producers, including dairy producers.”

The aid bill also includes $14 billion for the government-owned Commodity Credit Corp., which makes payments to farmers and provides price support to help stabilize, support and protect farm income and prices. But how those funds will be used is still being hammered out. The bill also provides money for loans for rural businesses and money for food aid programs for poor families.

The coronavirus crisis has thrown a curveball into operations statewide, said DeAnne Bloomberg, director of issue management for the Illinois Farm Bureau.

“In general, I’d say we are optimistic that things are going to get better, and these funds are just one piece of the pie,” she said. “We know it will help us in the short term. In the long term, it will take a lot of factors to get us where we need to be.”

Kilgus, who also grows corn, soybeans and wheat on 2,500 acres, has applied for small-business loans and hopes the federal aid bill may provide some relief. And he said he hopes commodity prices don’t fall too far.

“I try not to throw a pity party for myself,” Kilgus said, “because there are people in much worse situations than we are.”