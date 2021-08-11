Young Illinois leader gains from many ag opportunities

There are many opportunities for leadership in agriculture. It’s just a matter of finding the right ones at the right time, said Drew DeSutter, a fourth-generation farmer.

He farms with his dad Jim, uncle Randy and cousin Matthew, growing corn and soybeans and raising some cattle in western Illinois.

DeSutter, at age 34, will soon age out of some young farmer leadership opportunities, but he has already gained from, and contributed, to several organizations.

“There are lots of opportunities for leadership in agriculture. Sometimes people worry about the time it takes to get involved, but you do get more out of it than you put into it,” said DeSutter of New Windsor, Illinois.

His first learn-by-doing experiences were with 4-H and FFA.

“It was a good stepping stone,” he said. “My dad and my uncle are very involved in leadership programs and encouraged me to get involved.”

The University of Illinois graduate didn’t know if he wanted to follow in their footsteps with the Illinois Farm Bureau at first.

“I wanted to do my own thing,” he said.

He soon got involved in the IFB Knox County Young Leaders group and found it to be a good fit.

“It was a good social atmosphere. After being in college and around peers constantly, coming home to a small rural community is not quite the same,” he said.

It was good to be with “like-minded” people his own age again.

He quickly got involved with IFB discussion meets.

“I enjoying talking about agriculture and like a competitive environment,” he said.

He even surprised himself when he made the final four at a statewide IFB discussion meet.

“It exceeded my expectations,” he said.

The competition helps him speak comfortably to farmers and consumers about a variety of agricultural topics. He and his wife, Adrienne, made time to be agricultural advocates while raising a young family.

This year, he was named as one of 15 to serve on the American Farm Bureau and Ranchers Committee by AFB president Zippy Duvall. That committee oversees the discussion meets.

Jenny Webb, IFB member engagement manager, said a lot of Illinois Farm Bureau leaders today started in 4-H and FFA, like DeSutter. Some IFB Young Leaders, ages 18-35 from ag and non-agricultural backgrounds, became interested in leadership roles through Collegiate Farm Bureau, she said.

Webb notes that some outstanding IFB young leaders, like DeSutter, are also active in other commodity groups. DeSutter, a member of local Illinois Corn Growers board of directors, said it is good to be involved in different aspects of agriculture.

“You see different perspective and become more well-rounded,” he said.

Also on the grain side of his business, DeSutter was part of the IL Soy Ambassadors Program and the United Soybean Board’s “See for Yourself” experience.

He also participated in the ASA DuPont Young Leader program where he made some friends for life. These young leaders are from all over the country, so he learns more about farming in Alabama and Oklahoma and hears about different farm practices. While he’s tweaking two crops, corn and soybeans in Illinois, he talks to friends in other states growing 13 or 14 crops with “challenges we don’t have here,” he said

“People teach you a lot about your own operation,” he said. “You can’t put a value on that.”

As for the future, “If I’m the right person to be a leader, I’ll step up. The more advocates, the better for everyone,” he said.

