Ameren starts work on $30 million transmission project in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — Work has started on a $30 million Ameren Illinois project designed to connect two substations and increase reliability.

The McLean County Reliability Project is a 10-mile, 138kV transmission line connecting the McLean County and Normal East substations, and upgrading the Normal East substation. The project, which Ameren called a "critical link" in the transmission system, should be complete by December.

The substations transform high-voltage electricity from the transmission system to lower-voltage electricity, which it supplies to homes and businesses through distribution lines.

Ameren received state approval for the project in October 2018. 

“After two years of listening to and collaborating with local communities, we’re excited to begin construction on the McLean County Reliability Project,” said Ameren Illinois project manager Greg Eddings. “When it’s complete, the project will improve local energy reliability and support continued growth for the McLean County area.”

The route will run through McLean County. Nearly all of the transmission line will be on agricultural land, and running parallel to existing roads if possible.

“With any construction project, our goal is to complete the work as safely and as quickly as possible,” said Kyle Frick, Ameren Illinois construction supervisor. “As construction moves forward, we’ll continue to work closely with landowners and community members to ensure this process flows smoothly.”

