Ameren starts work on $30 million transmission project in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Work has started on a $30 million Ameren Illinois project designed to connect two substations and increase reliability.

The McLean County Reliability Project is a 10-mile, 138kV transmission line connecting the McLean County and Normal East substations, and upgrading the Normal East substation. The project, which Ameren called a "critical link" in the transmission system, should be complete by December.

The substations transform high-voltage electricity from the transmission system to lower-voltage electricity, which it supplies to homes and businesses through distribution lines.

Ameren received state approval for the project in October 2018.