Atlanta couple among those named as Master Farmers

BLOOMINGTON – A farm couple from Atlanta is among five producers honored as Master Farmers by Prairie Farmer magazine, recognizing exceptional production skills, commitment to family and service to community.

The event on March 19 will recognize exceptional agricultural production skills, commitment to family and service to community.

Honorees include John and Susan Adams, Atlanta; Dale Hadden, Jacksonville; Ted Mottaz, Elmwood; and Joe Pickrell, Buffalo.

“The Master Farmer award is Illinois agriculture’s lifetime achievement award,” said Holly Spangler, Prairie Farmer editor. “These farmers are at the top of their game, and this award is based on their entire body of work in the field, in the family, and in the community.”

The Adamses met at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and moved to the family farm in Atlanta in 1972. Susan grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, but has roots in farming and owns 87 acres of family ground in Gallatin County. Together, the couple has grown the Atlanta farmstead to 970 acres since taking it over full time when John Adams’ father retired in 1982.