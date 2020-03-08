Atlanta couple among those named as Master Farmers

BLOOMINGTON – A farm couple from Atlanta is among five producers honored as Master Farmers by Prairie Farmer magazine, recognizing exceptional production skills, commitment to family and service to community.
The event on March 19 will recognize exceptional agricultural production skills, commitment to family and service to community.
Honorees include John and Susan Adams, Atlanta; Dale Hadden, Jacksonville; Ted Mottaz, Elmwood; and Joe Pickrell, Buffalo.
“The Master Farmer award is Illinois agriculture’s lifetime achievement award,” said Holly Spangler, Prairie Farmer editor. “These farmers are at the top of their game, and this award is based on their entire body of work in the field, in the family, and in the community.”
The Adamses met at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and moved to the family farm in Atlanta in 1972. Susan grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, but has roots in farming and owns 87 acres of family ground in Gallatin County. Together, the couple has grown the Atlanta farmstead to 970 acres since taking it over full time when John Adams’ father retired in 1982.
“My dad and I had a small farrow-to-finish hog operation. And then Susan jumped right in,” he said, noting she worked as a teacher for the first year she lived in Atlanta.
“Susan and I both enjoyed raising hogs, but it kind of limited our vacation time and ability to participate in ag leadership positions. We dropped the hogs in 1988 and started to get more involved and go on more trips,” he added.
The couple has traveled to 42 states and 20 foreign countries. They served on the Corn Farmers Coalition national organization for five years, dedicating time to teaching policymakers about agriculture.
The couple was nominated by Illinois Corn.
Prairie Farmer first offered the Master Farmer award in 1925. Nearly 350 Illinois producers have been inducted as Master Farmers or Honorary Master Farmers over the program’s history.
Candidates are nominated by farmers, neighbors, agribusiness leaders and farm organizations throughout the state.
Prairie Farmer is published 12 times a year for Illinois farm families. Established in 1841, it is the oldest continuously published farm periodical in the United States.