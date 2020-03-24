Beer Nuts advances to final four of Illinois makers' event

BLOOMINGTON — Beer Nuts Brand Snacks has advanced to the final round of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association "Makers Madness" competition.

The event, styled similarly to the March Madness collegiate basketball tournament, has featured more than 260 unique products made in Illinois. The winner is crowned "The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois." Nearly 190,000 votes were cast in the first two rounds.

Beer Nuts, based in Bloomington since 1953, is competing against Wahl Clipper’s The Clipper, Thera-Solutions Functional Hand, and Caterpillar’s 797F Large Mining Truck.

The final round of voting takes place at www.makersmadnessil.com and can be done once per day per device until the voting round ends March 29. The winner will be announced via video on April 1.

