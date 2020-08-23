Behavioral finance: Does it play a role in investors’ decisions?

Some investors are sensible, disciplined and independent thinkers. But studies show that many investors behave irrationally. Behavioral biases delineate investor mistakes that could hurt returns and punish long-term wealth building. Research shows that despite robust investment market returns, investors rarely match stock and bond performance. A Dalbar study showed that between 1987 and 2016, the average investor earned 2.6% annually despite a 10.2% gain in U.S. stocks, a 6.3% uptick in government bonds and a 5.4% return in international equities. An OppenheimerFunds report claims that the major threat to the rate of return on investment is emotion and money lost to fear and greed.

So what exactly is behavioral finance, and how can we utilize it to our benefit? In December 2017, Richard Thaler, an expert in behavioral science, won a Nobel Prize for his life’s work. Thaler devoted his career to developing an idea that challenges orthodox economics. His findings revealed that humans aren’t always rational, and they don’t always act in their own best interest. Among other things, he says they often lack self-control, they’re inconsistent in how they value things, they have an outsized fear of losses and overreact to bad news. Thaler concluded that sometimes we know what’s best for us when it comes to our finances, but we do the opposite. Sometimes, our emotions outweigh what’s rational. Sometimes, we want what is immediately in front of us even though we know it’s better if we wait.