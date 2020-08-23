Behavioral Finance: Does it play a role in investors’ decisions?
Some investors are sensible, disciplined and independent thinkers. But studies show that many investors behave irrationally. Behavioral biases delineate investor mistakes that could hurt returns and punish long-term wealth building. Research shows that despite robust investment market returns, investors rarely match stock and bond performance. A Dalbar study showed that between 1987 and 2016, the average investor earned 2.6% annually despite a 10.2% gain in U.S. stocks, a 6.3% uptick in government bonds and a 5.4% return in international equities. An OppenheimerFunds report claims that the major threat to the rate of return on investment is emotion and money lost to fear and greed.
So what exactly is behavioral finance, and how can we utilize it to our benefit? In December 2017, Richard Thaler, an expert in behavioral science, won a Nobel Prize for his life’s work. Thaler devoted his career to developing an idea that challenges orthodox economics. His findings revealed that humans aren’t always rational, and they don’t always act in their own best interest. Among other things, he says they often lack self-control, they’re inconsistent in how they value things, they have an outsized fear of losses and overreact to bad news. Thaler concluded that sometimes we know what’s best for us when it comes to our finances, but we do the opposite. Sometimes, our emotions outweigh what’s rational. Sometimes, we want what is immediately in front of us even though we know it’s better if we wait.
Strategies to take the emotion out of investing
Two of the most popular approaches to investing — dollar-cost averaging and diversification — can take some of the guesswork out of investment decisions and reduce the risk of poor timing due to emotional investing.
Dollar-cost averaging is a strategy where equal amounts of dollars are invested at regular, predetermined intervals. This strategy can be implemented in any market condition. In a downward trending market, investors are purchasing shares at lower and lower prices. During an upward trend, the shares previously held in the portfolio are producing capital gains and, since the dollar investment is a fixed amount, fewer shares are purchased when the share price is higher. The key to the dollar-cost averaging strategy is to stay the course.
Diversification, which is the process of buying an array of investments rather than just one or two securities, can also help diminish the emotional response to market volatility. After all, there are only a handful of times in history when all markets have moved in unison and diversification provided little protection. In normal market cycles, using a diversification strategy may help provide an element of protection because losses in some investments are offset by gains in others.
Diversifying a portfolio can take many forms such as investing in different industries, different geographies, different types of investments, and even hedging with alternative investments like real estate and private equity. There are distinctive market conditions that favor each of these investment groups, so a portfolio made up of all these various types of investments should help provide protection in a range of market conditions.
Ruedi is regional marketing specialist for Savant Capital Management, Bloomington; www.savantcapital.com; 309-663-9477.
