Benefits of rolling over your 401(k) to an IRA

One of the most important decisions to be made when you are retiring or changing jobs is what action to take with your 401(k), 403(b) and other employer sponsored retirement plans. There are several options to consider, including leaving your account in your current employer’s plan, transferring it to your new employer’s plan, taking a cash distribution, or rolling it over to an IRA.

Tax considerations

Taking a cash distribution is considered income and will subject the account balance to taxation, possibly putting you in a higher tax bracket. Additionally, if taking the distribution prior to age 59½, it will be subjected to a 10% tax penalty.

Transferring your account to your new employer’s plan may be the most favorable option when you are changing jobs and have a relatively small account balance. This election will assist you in keeping track of and managing your account balances collectively.

The rollover IRA