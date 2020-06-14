Beyond Meat is having its moment

EB: Our household penetration in the U.S. is still only at 4%. So even with this growth we’re just scratching the surface. In retail, we only have eight stock keeping units (individual products); we should, and will one day, have dozens of SKUs. We also feel good about our long-term prospects in food service. Take the U.S. market as an example — there are some 650,000 restaurants. We are in less than 10% of them. So, in both retail and domestic food service, there’s lots of room for growth. And then, of course, there are international markets. We very much view this as the beginning of our growth.

EB: It has. We actually began by selling in food service — mainly hospitals and universities in the Mid-Atlantic along with the prepared foods section at Whole Foods — and when we tried to expand to restaurants, we failed at first. So we maintained our focus on retail while we tried to make more progress in the restaurant space, and ultimately our success in retail — we’re now in 25,000 U.S. stores — drove our success in food service. It was important to me to build our brand and products in dialogue with the consumer. When we first started selling in Whole Foods stores, I spent a lot of time talking to consumers who were sampling or buying our products in and around Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky, often off the beaten path and in smaller markets. You learn a tremendous amount from the consumer about what they want in a product — simple plant-based ingredients and nothing genetically modified — when you just are willing to listen to them.