Biaggi's moves to new Bloomington location

During the shutdown, Biaggi's has cut its menu "to about half the size that it normally is just to make it easier to execute and make it more manageable and less waste," said Goddard.

Restaurant hours have been scaled back to noon to 8 p.m daily.

"So limiting the menu and changing the hours has really helped us adapt to being able to serve during those limited hours and with a limited staff," said Goddard.

Between the two restaurants in Bloomington, Biaggi's employs more than 100 people, Goddard said. "We will do whatever we have to make sure that we get through this and we have a place for our employees to come back," she added.