Billionaire Ken Griffin faces controversy involving Wall Street chat rooms, Robinhood trading app and GameStop’s stock

GameStop’s unexpected leap from outdated shopping-mall staple to a leading role in one of Wall Street’s biggest sagas in years has created an unexpected — and unwanted — moment in the spotlight for Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin.

The story of chat-room bros launching a coordinated and lucrative attack on hedge funds known for short-selling stocks has roiled the market, and increased the profile of online trading platforms such as Robinhood, which are marketed toward smaller retail investors. The chaotic week turned ordinary investors into multimillionaires while leaving some massive hedge funds on the brink of ruin.

Here’s a catch-up:

What happened

Participants in chat rooms such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets talked of piling into investments in struggling companies such as GameStop, which had large numbers of hedge funds shorting — or making financial bets — against them.

Hedge funds borrow shares from a broker and sell them, planning to buy them back as prices fall. They return the shares to the broker and keep the difference as profit.

In this case, hedge funds were caught in what is known as a short squeeze, which can lead to crippling losses.