Bloomington Dollar Tree cited by OSHA for fire hazards; faces $233k in fines

BLOOMINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor has cited Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for exit, storage and fire hazards at a Bloomington store. The national discount retailer faces $233,255 in penalties for three repeat violations.

Dollar Tree has three stores in Bloomington. A Labor Department statement did not identify which store was at fault.

OSHA inspectors cited the company for exposing employees to fire hazards from obstructed exit routes and blocked fire extinguishers, and to struck-by hazards from unstable stacks of stored merchandise.

“This employer is responsible for ensuring that every store implements required safety precautions to protect employees on the job,” said OSHA Peoria Area Director Barry Salerno. “OSHA will continue to use enforcement tools to ensure employers comply with their obligation to keep workers safe.”

Dollar Tree has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

