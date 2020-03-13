Bloomington-Normal experts on coronavirus: Don't panic with stock market drop

"If that is the case, it means it will take three or four months to see the full impact and two or three months more for this thing to basically die out," said Mohammadi.

"The information I hear is this virus kind of disappears during hot weather," he added. "As you are moving toward the summer, one can expect this virus would also die down and then things come back to their normal paths and calm down."

But meanwhile, the slump in U.S. indexes has followed a sell-off in markets overseas, prompting wild swings in U.S. financial markets.

"It was a shock because the (U.S.) market, economy and jobs were doing pretty well and then here's this market disruption from China with the coronavirus and that really hurt the world economy and now it's touching the United States," said Stokes.

"As the professor was saying, this is going to be a deep cut. It might be fast and furious, but it might be short-lived as well," said Stokes. "If it is short-lived, how much impact is it going to have on corporate earnings? The travel and leisure companies might have more of a hit to their earnings."