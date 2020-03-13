Bloomington-Normal experts on coronavirus: Don't panic with stock market drop

BLOOMINGTON — Financial advisers and economic experts say investors shouldn't panic after the U.S. stock market had its worst trading day since the Black Monday crash of 1987.
Plunging stocks pushed major stock indexes into a bear market, or a drop of at least 20 percent from all-time highs, and essentially ending an 11-year bull market run, financial analysts said Friday.
"The impact of the virus is going to affect people's everyday, normal life ... but the experts do say, hopefully, it will be a short-lived," said David M. Stokes, a financial adviser with Edward Jones Investments, 301 E. Front St., Bloomington.
"For a while, there is a great deal of uncertainty about the disease's effect on productivity ... but we do know everything is going to slow down," said Illinois State University Professor of Economics Hassan Mohammadi.
Given the virus' waning presence in China and South Korea, people should not panic based on short-term market events, the professor added.
"If we look at the pattern of the stock market, of course, we notice that nobody is waiting. They are panicked," said Mohammadi. "In the long run, I don't see much problem, but in the short-term, definitely, there are some things to worry about."
Stokes likens investing to driving a car: "You don't slam on the brakes when you hit a rainstorm or snowstorm because you might get in accident."
"If you feel like you want to reduce the risk, tap on the brakes. Increase your cash position. Increase your bond position if that makes you feel more comfortable," said Stokes. "You don't have to sell all of your good quality investments."
"The virus is producing a global shock that is affecting all of the chains of production," said Mohammadi, noting production has ceased for parts made in China for Apple cellphones and computers and car parts in South Korea.
While China and Italy, among others, shut down their countries, "Here, we have said the best thing is for people to stay away from each other," said the professor.
"And these kinds of things slow down economic activity, which has an adverse effect on corporate profitability, which affects stock prices," said Mohammadi. "If our retirement money is in stocks and stocks go down, so does our retirement money."
The global shock is not permanent, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's a transitory shock," said Mohammadi. "In China and South Korea, it looks like the number of people getting sick is getting smaller and smaller. That means two or three months after they noticed the problem, they are on the downward slope.
"If that is the case, it means it will take three or four months to see the full impact and two or three months more for this thing to basically die out," said Mohammadi.
"The information I hear is this virus kind of disappears during hot weather," he added. "As you are moving toward the summer, one can expect this virus would also die down and then things come back to their normal paths and calm down."
But meanwhile, the slump in U.S. indexes has followed a sell-off in markets overseas, prompting wild swings in U.S. financial markets.
"It was a shock because the (U.S.) market, economy and jobs were doing pretty well and then here's this market disruption from China with the coronavirus and that really hurt the world economy and now it's touching the United States," said Stokes.
"As the professor was saying, this is going to be a deep cut. It might be fast and furious, but it might be short-lived as well," said Stokes. "If it is short-lived, how much impact is it going to have on corporate earnings? The travel and leisure companies might have more of a hit to their earnings."
Bear markets and market declines can provide investor opportunities to evaluate portfolios to see if it makes sense to buy high-quality investments at a lower price, he added.
"But I think in six months or a year, you're going to say to yourself, 'I wish I had bought' or 'I'm glad I did.'"
"We're looking for swift action from policymakers," said Stokes. "Hopefully, we get a stimulus package to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus. That might be extending unemployment insurance or a payroll tax break, but that's a question mark at the moment."
Amid the coronavirus turmoil, crude oil prices have tumbled.
"With oil prices declining, I think everybody who filled up their tanks at the gas pumps this week got a tax break," said Stokes.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle