Bloomington-Normal home sales continue upward trend

BLOOMINGTON — More people are buying and selling houses in spring 2020 than they were a year ago, according to monthly data from the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors.
In April, pending sales of 280 existing homes and seven new homes were recorded by the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors. The new homes had an average price of $240,020, with the existing homes selling for an average of $172,123.
Overall, some 707 houses have changed hands since the beginning of the year, compared to 675 for the same period of 2019. Year-to-year volume for the four-month period was $118,229,945 in 2020 compared to $114,651,385 in 2019.
Sales of new homes have inched up every month since January, although they remain in single digits. Existing home sales dipped in February, but have seen growth during the other months.
