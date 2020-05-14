Bloomington-Normal home sales continue upward trend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — More people are buying and selling houses in spring 2020 than they were a year ago, according to monthly data from the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors.

In April, pending sales of 280 existing homes and seven new homes were recorded by the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors. The new homes had an average price of $240,020, with the existing homes selling for an average of $172,123.

Overall, some 707 houses have changed hands since the beginning of the year, compared to 675 for the same period of 2019. Year-to-year volume for the four-month period was $118,229,945 in 2020 compared to $114,651,385 in 2019.