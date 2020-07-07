Bloomington-Normal home sales remain steady, data shows

Pending sales are also showing signs that activity is trending upward. The association said pending sales were up 12.3 percent from this point a year ago. In May, there were 353 pending sales, including five new homes.

"The fact that inventory was low and buyers were waiting for listings to come to the market drove the pending and closed numbers higher," said BNAR President and Realtor with the Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Bloomington. "With more people working, schooling, and just being at home, it's not a shock that people are now considering moving more than ever as they have seen that their needs have evolved given the current circumstances."