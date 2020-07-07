You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington-Normal home sales remain steady, data shows
Bloomington-Normal home sales remain steady, data shows

Penny Wilson

Wilson

BLOOMINGTON – The coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order have not affected home sales in Bloomington and Normal, according to statistics released by the Bloomington Normal Association of Realtors.

Through May, 949 homes had been sold in 2020, an increase of 3.9 percent over 2019. Resold homes made up 934 of the sales and 15 newly-constructed units accounted for the remainder. In 2019, there had been 14 newly-constructed homes sold through May and 913 sales of previously-owned houses.

The average sales price for a previously-owned home was listed at $167,994, a drop of 2.5 percent over a year ago. The average price for a new home was $281,440, an increase of 2.4 percent over last year.

Download PDF 2020 YTD Single Family Home Sales Statistics through May 2020

“Bloomington-Normal has had a 6 percent increase in average sale price from 2019,” said Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors officials in a statement. "The reason this number total is showing a decrease is due to the sales of rural homes being up by 25 percent, which typically have a lower price point of sale bringing the average sale price down.”

There were 242 sales that closed in May, including six new homes.

Pending sales are also showing signs that activity is trending upward. The association said pending sales were up 12.3 percent from this point a year ago. In May, there were 353 pending sales, including five new homes.

"The fact that inventory was low and buyers were waiting for listings to come to the market drove the pending and closed numbers higher," said BNAR President and Realtor with the Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Bloomington. "With more people working, schooling, and just being at home, it's not a shock that people are now considering moving more than ever as they have seen that their needs have evolved given the current circumstances."

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

MORE ONLINE

Visit pantagraph.com to see more data about property sales in the Bloomington-Normal area.

