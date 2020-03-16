Bloomington-Normal McDonald's owner says of governor's order: 'We're all in this together'

BLOOMINGTON — As restaurants and bars respond to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order that dine-in service ends Monday night at restaurants and bars, the co-owner McDonald’s restaurants in the Bloomington-Normal area said “We’re all in this together.”

Jack Millan, co-owner of McDonald’s Millan-Petro Organization, said although the dining room won’t be available, front-counter carryout, drive-through, mobile app and delivery operations will continue.

“We are concerned about our customers’ safety. We’re concerned about our employees’ safety. But we’re also a resource for our customers,” he said.

“I’m very, very concerned about our employees and their jobs,” said Millan.

At this point, he said, “we’re keeping our fingers crossed” and planning to continue with current staffing.

“However,” he added, “If the money is not there, I have to pay my bills, too.”