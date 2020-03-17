Bloomington-Normal restaurants embracing drive-up, curbside deliveries after governor halts dine-in business

BLOOMINGTON — Maggie Miley's in Normal is a traditional go-to spot to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
But on Tuesday, the day to honor the patron saint of Ireland with a global celebration of Irish culture, there was no Irish band, no Irish dancers, no throngs of celebrants packed tightly inside the Irish pub in uptown to raise a glass or two of Guinness beer and their voices in song.
There was just Peter Connolly, a Dublin, Ireland, native and the pub's co-owner, delivering an order of corned beef and cabbage to a car idling at the curb.
His establishment and others have had to resort to curbside deliveries and drive-up business after Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all dine-in restaurants and bars in Illinois to close through March 30 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
"We've got the Irish music playing in the background just to keep us somewhat sane, but no band, no pipers, and we miss the dancers as well," said Connolly.
Typically, "it's our busiest day of the year," said Connolly. "But we're fortunate right now that we've been getting a lot of calls for lunch. We're getting some calls for dinners as well.
"The community has really stepped up a lot, and a lot of people are shopping local, which is awesome. It's great to see."
Connolly said he and co-owner Tyler Holloway are looking into resources to help out their restaurant staff until the dine-in business can return.
Until it can return to its regular business hours, the restaurant will have it's full menu available between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for curbside pickup.
"A lot of our front-of-the-house staff — bartenders, service, hosts— we don't have a lot for them to do and they are out of work at the moment," said Connolly. "We actually have some projects inside to help rejuvenate Maggie's. Hopefully, we can help the staff members with a few hours doing that."
"I told people that I would be doing more carry-out and less cooking for the next two weeks because I am going to support my local restaurants," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos as he picked up a to-go order Tuesday from the Sichuan Chinese Restaurant next door to Maggie Miley's.
'Even though Maggie Miley's and Sichuan Chinese Restaurant are serving, they aren't doing the business they were doing, so there's a lot of concern about what's going to happen moving forward," said Koos. "Everything I heard (Monday) in talking to restaurant owners, it's a big concern for their employees who are tipped-based and hourly workers. They are going to be hurting."
A plate of sugar cookies iced in green with sprinkles for St. Patrick’s Day was among goodies on display in the window of Ivy Lane Bakery in downtown Bloomington. Behind the cookies and muffins, owner Susan Goeckner and her employees worked between tables topped with chairs. The dining room was closed, but if customers knocked on the door or called in, they could purchase a treat or two.
Goeckner opened her business three years ago, but she never expected recent events surrounding the coronavirus would force her to temporarily close the shop.
“It’s very surreal that we’re doing this,” she said, adding that the challenge for her is figuring out how to generate enough business to stay open. For now, customers can call 309-585-1774 or text 309-300-9094 to order and pick up baked goods. Goeckner plans to have delivery and curbside service available to customers starting Wednesday.
“I do understand and I want to be compliant with what they’re saying we should do,” she said. “I think it’s understandable and I’m guessing we haven’t seen the worst of it yet with the virus. I’m hoping that what’s being done is going to be adequate and that it helps and that we can all recover from the financial difficulty.”
Customers were already beginning to order curbside pickup from their favorite restaurants Tuesday afternoon.
Anne Gustafson, a regular at Rosie’s in downtown Bloomington, said that while she isn’t worried about the virus, she is concerned about the restaurant owners and their employees.
She ordered shepherd’s pie and corned beef cabbage to show her support.
“It’s really tough on the restaurants because you have all these people that need their jobs and you feel terrible about those people not being able to get paid, which is why so many places that don’t normally do delivery and curbside are doing it,” said Gustafson. “I understand people are being cautious, but we need to be good to each other.”
"We're doing the best we can right now," said Rosie's co-owner Cindy Anet. "We're very pleased with (the traffic) so far. We're doing the corned beef and cabbage today and I think that helps. But everything is going to change every week so we are just going week by week.
After picking up a sandwich from Pobano Burritos, 108 W. Washington St. in downtown Bloomington, Bryan Obst ate it while seated on a bench outside.
"I think it's a whole lot of year 2000 stuff," said Obst, who works at a downtown business. "I think it's going to blow over, but I could be wrong. Who knows?"
There was a long, steady stream of vehicles in the drive-up lane at Portillo's Hot Dogs, 202 Landmark Drive, Normal.
Barry Gamage. a Pekin resident who works in Bloomington, said the drive-in line isn't any different than any other day.
"This is my usual lunch spot and I usually go through the drive-thru anyway," he said."Hopefully, it will be short-lived and we'll get over it."
