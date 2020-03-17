Bloomington-Normal restaurants embracing drive-up, curbside deliveries after governor halts dine-in business

"The community has really stepped up a lot, and a lot of people are shopping local, which is awesome. It's great to see."

Connolly said he and co-owner Tyler Holloway are looking into resources to help out their restaurant staff until the dine-in business can return.

Until it can return to its regular business hours, the restaurant will have it's full menu available between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for curbside pickup.

"A lot of our front-of-the-house staff — bartenders, service, hosts— we don't have a lot for them to do and they are out of work at the moment," said Connolly. "We actually have some projects inside to help rejuvenate Maggie's. Hopefully, we can help the staff members with a few hours doing that."

"I told people that I would be doing more carry-out and less cooking for the next two weeks because I am going to support my local restaurants," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos as he picked up a to-go order Tuesday from the Sichuan Chinese Restaurant next door to Maggie Miley's.