Bloomington-Normal shelves emptying of toilet paper, canned goods as COVID-19 concerns spread

"I've been surprised at the rate at which public sentiment is getting more worried about what is happening and I am trying to follow suit with protecting myself and my family," said Navickas.

"I am still going to work at this time, my kids are still in daycare, my wife is still going to work," he added. "When it comes to the social distancing thing, it's probably not that extreme yet, but we're also keeping our eyes on the news and making sure that if there are developments we are acting safe."

Added Kurse: "I know it needs to be taken serious, but I think it's is kind of being more over promoted maybe. It seems kind of ridiculous to me that people are stocking up on toiletries and everything. I do understand elderly people or anyone who is compromised should stay home if they can."

Christin White of Bloomington said she's not really worried "because I know it's preventable, just like the flu. We've already been washing our hands, things like that, all during the flu season. We are taking precautions. I honestly am not worried, but it never hurts to be prepared."