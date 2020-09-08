Bloomington restaurant-bar issued multiple COVID noncompliance notices

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington bar was cited for multiple violations for noncompliance with COVID-19 restrictions over the holiday weekend and faces a Bloomington Liquor Commission hearing on Thursday.
In a release from the City of Bloomington, officials stated that police performed an estimated 50 checks with various establishments over the weekend with an initial focus on downtown. Of the checks, three establishments were issued noncompliance notices as provided by state law with most adhering to the rules once given notice.
“A single establishment continued operating in violation of state and local guidelines after multiple warnings from the McLean County Health Department and police,” officials said in the statement. “Cadillac Jacks, located at 1507 S. Main St. in Bloomington, was observed to be noncompliant with mandated IDPH Emergency Rules or Illinois bar safety guidelines on four separate occasions Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The establishment was issued multiple required noncompliance notices over the weekend and, on Sunday, an order to disperse crowds was issued in accordance with the IDPH emergency rules.”
Efforts to reach management at Cadillac Jack's on Tuesday for comment were unsuccessful.
A Bloomington Liquor Commission hearing on the status of this establishment’s liquor license following what were multiple violations has been set for 4 p.m. Thursday.
“The overall response by Bloomington’s bars and restaurants has been great and I want them to know that we appreciate all of the steps taken and the sacrifices made to protect our community,” said Mayor Tari Renner in the statement. “While we understand the difficulties they face we continue to monitor and enforce requirements because at this point the economic and physical well-being of our community is at stake.”
“Unfortunately there is no 'cookie cutter' or universal solution or ordinance to address what can be very unique circumstances in different communities and we will continue to base local response on what’s happening here with an eye towards and in support of what is happening regionally and nationally,” continued Renner.
The city began messaging the need for adherence two weeks ago and BPD has been conducting compliance checks for masking, distancing and occupancy during patrols since that time in response to the local uptick in positive cases. The Bloomington legal department also prepared closure orders that could be activated for seven-day periods if needed in the event of an immediate threat to the welfare of the community.
“Our approach is to proactively plan for enforcement and we are dealing with problems and complaints as they come in,” said City Manager Tim Gleason. “Until such time as they increase, I expect that this will be the direction I receive from Council versus penalizing the many businesses that are complying as we’ve asked.”
McLean County on Friday was one of 29 counties reported to be at a warning level for COVID-19, a status given when two or more risk indicators increase. According to the McLean County Health Department, the county was placed on the list because of the weekly test positivity rate and the number of new cases per 100,000 people. At the time the county's cumulative positivity rate was 4.5% based on more than 50,000 tests conducted. The rolling seven-day positivity rate through Monday was 10.6% and the cumulative positivity rate was 4.7%.
On Tuesday, 26 more McLean County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19. In McLean County, the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests of county residents that came back positive for the week ending Monday — dropped to 10.6% from 11.2% for the week ending Sunday and 12.5% for the seven days ending Saturday.
