Bridgestone workers return to work in Normal: company

NORMAL — The 400 employees at Normal's Bridgestone Americas Off Road plant will return to work Monday, the parent company said Wednesday, part of Bridgestone's plan to restart its North American commercial tire plants, North American Firestone Industrial Products and Firestone Building Products manufacturing facilities.

Bridgestone Bandag’s retread rubber manufacturing plants in North America resumed operations the week of March 29, due to demand by essential service providers.

Plants resuming operations will do so in alignment with the latest safety protocol guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The start-up of our North American commercial tire and diversified products operations will allow us to meet the increasing needs of businesses who are going above and beyond to provide essential services in our communities,” said Paolo Ferrari, CEO & president, Bridgestone Americas. “We are mindful of the need for Bridgestone to do its part in providing critical products and services to businesses and agencies doing so much to keep essential workers and goods moving.”

Bridgestone’s passenger tire plants in North America, as well as all plants in Latin America, are scheduled to resume operations by the first week of May.

The company has sufficient supply of original equipment and consumer replacement product to meet customer demand. The company’s distribution centers, plant warehouses and logistics teams are continuing to fill orders.

