Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON
IUVO Construction Inc., Bloomington, issued permit March 16 for $225,000 single-family house at 1110 Staghorne Way.
Stark Excavating Inc., Bloomington, issued permit March 13 for $2 million to construct a new Aldi store at 907 Maple Hill Road.
NORMAL
Barton Malow Co., Southfield, Mich., issued permit March 12 for $31 million to add a building at the northwest corner of the Rivian Automotive production facility, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Tomkat Roofing Inc., Streator, issued permit March 11 for $81,800 to replace a section of roof for a commercial space in College Hills Plaza, 1503 E. College Ave.
Nordine Remodeling, Normal, issued permit March 13 for $56,000 to remodel a kitchen and bathroom at a residence at 210 Bird Court.
Trunk Bay Construction, Bloomington, issued two permits March 13 for a $290,000 single-family house at 1104 Hershey Road and a $299,000 single-family house at 2620 Shale Road.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Catalyst Construction, Bloomington, issued permit March 12 for $114,000 for office and restroom renovations at Nussbaum Transportation, 19336 North 1425 East Road, Hudson.
Prairie Central Coop, Chenoa, issued two permits March 12 for $1 million each to build two grain bins at 31469 North 2550 East Road, Chenoa.
San Juan Pool and Spa, Pekin, issued permit March 16 for $80,000 to add a pool and patio at a residence at 9704 Janel Drive, Bloomington.