Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON

IUVO Construction Inc., Bloomington, issued permit March 16 for $225,000 single-family house at 1110 Staghorne Way.

Stark Excavating Inc., Bloomington, issued permit March 13 for $2 million to construct a new Aldi store at 907 Maple Hill Road.

NORMAL

Barton Malow Co., Southfield, Mich., issued permit March 12 for $31 million to add a building at the northwest corner of the Rivian Automotive production facility, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Tomkat Roofing Inc., Streator, issued permit March 11 for $81,800 to replace a section of roof for a commercial space in College Hills Plaza, 1503 E. College Ave.

Nordine Remodeling, Normal, issued permit March 13 for $56,000 to remodel a kitchen and bathroom at a residence at 210 Bird Court.

Trunk Bay Construction, Bloomington, issued two permits March 13 for a $290,000 single-family house at 1104 Hershey Road and a $299,000 single-family house at 2620 Shale Road.

MCLEAN COUNTY

Catalyst Construction, Bloomington, issued permit March 12 for $114,000 for office and restroom renovations at Nussbaum Transportation, 19336 North 1425 East Road, Hudson.