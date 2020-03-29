Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

{{featured_button_text}}
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

None

NORMAL

Keith R. Miller Inc., Bloomington, issued permit March 18 for $60,000 to remodel basement of a house at 1209 Hillcrest St.

Keystone Homes, Bloomington, issued permit March 18 for $190,000 new single-family house at 1228 Cake Bread Road.

MCLEAN COUNTY

Mary Braffet, Carlock, issued permit March 19 for $62,000 machine shed at 9010 East 2250 North Road, Carlock.

TLR Associates, Bloomington, issued permit March 20 for $912,000 for an office addition and parking lot on Funk Farms Trust property, 5967 North 1100 East Road, Shirley.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News