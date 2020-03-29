Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON
None
NORMAL
You have free articles remaining.
Keith R. Miller Inc., Bloomington, issued permit March 18 for $60,000 to remodel basement of a house at 1209 Hillcrest St.
Keystone Homes, Bloomington, issued permit March 18 for $190,000 new single-family house at 1228 Cake Bread Road.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Mary Braffet, Carlock, issued permit March 19 for $62,000 machine shed at 9010 East 2250 North Road, Carlock.
TLR Associates, Bloomington, issued permit March 20 for $912,000 for an office addition and parking lot on Funk Farms Trust property, 5967 North 1100 East Road, Shirley.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.