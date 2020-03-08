Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

{{featured_button_text}}
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Core 3 Property Management, Bloomington, issued permit Feb. 27 for $55,000 to divide a warehouse into five units and add heating, ventilation and air-conditioning and electrical systems at 1707 E. Hamilton Road, building 2.

NORMAL

Frederick John Hafner issued permit Feb. 26 for $208,000 to remodel 10 apartments at 101 W. Steward Place.

Trunk Bay Construction, Bloomington, issued permit March 3 for $265,000 new single-family house at 1092 Hershey Road.

MCLEAN COUNTY

None

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News