Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON
Core 3 Property Management, Bloomington, issued permit Feb. 27 for $55,000 to divide a warehouse into five units and add heating, ventilation and air-conditioning and electrical systems at 1707 E. Hamilton Road, building 2.
NORMAL
You have free articles remaining.
Frederick John Hafner issued permit Feb. 26 for $208,000 to remodel 10 apartments at 101 W. Steward Place.
Trunk Bay Construction, Bloomington, issued permit March 3 for $265,000 new single-family house at 1092 Hershey Road.
MCLEAN COUNTY
None