Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON

Renewal by Andersen, Peoria, issued permit April 28 for $67,000 to replace 31 windows at a house at 601 W. Hamilton Road.

Catalyst Construction Inc, Bloomington, issued permit April 24 for a $833,613 new restaurant at 1101 Airport Road. The city listed the owner as unknown.

Action Roofing, Bloomington, issued permit April 24 for $80,000 to replace the roof of a commercial space at Towanda Plaza, 1224 Towanda Ave.

Ken Verkler Construction, Bloomington, issued permit April 22 for $210,000 new single-family house at 1304 Wicklow Drive.

NORMAL

Knoebel Construction, Chesterfield, Mo., issued permit April 28 for $370,584 for Five Guys, a corporate-owned hamburger restaurant in College Plaza, 1700 E. College Ave.

P.J. Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit April 28 for $133,050 to remodel a data room at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Nathan D. Whiteside issued permit April 23 for $55,000 to remove a wall and remodel kitchen area at a residence at 112 Nottingham Chase.

Trunk Bay Construction, Bloomington, issued permit April 24 for $430,000 new single-family house at 2629 Shale Road.