Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON
Renewal by Andersen, Peoria, issued permit April 28 for $67,000 to replace 31 windows at a house at 601 W. Hamilton Road.
Catalyst Construction Inc, Bloomington, issued permit April 24 for a $833,613 new restaurant at 1101 Airport Road. The city listed the owner as unknown.
Action Roofing, Bloomington, issued permit April 24 for $80,000 to replace the roof of a commercial space at Towanda Plaza, 1224 Towanda Ave.
Ken Verkler Construction, Bloomington, issued permit April 22 for $210,000 new single-family house at 1304 Wicklow Drive.
NORMAL
Knoebel Construction, Chesterfield, Mo., issued permit April 28 for $370,584 for Five Guys, a corporate-owned hamburger restaurant in College Plaza, 1700 E. College Ave.
P.J. Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit April 28 for $133,050 to remodel a data room at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Nathan D. Whiteside issued permit April 23 for $55,000 to remove a wall and remodel kitchen area at a residence at 112 Nottingham Chase.
Trunk Bay Construction, Bloomington, issued permit April 24 for $430,000 new single-family house at 2629 Shale Road.
Frank Construction II Inc., Bloomington, issued permits April 28 for a $157,000 new single-family house at 1710 Coralstone Way and $160,000 new single-family house at 2705 Shale Road.
Franke Construction Partnership LLC, Bloomington, issued permit April 28 for a $165,000 new single-family house at 2609 Limestone Court.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Blooming Grove Wind Energy LLC/Invenergy, Chicago, issued permits on Feb. 20, March 23 and April 9 for 81 wind turbines, valued at $2.99 million each, for a total construction value of $242.8 million, in Money Creek, Gridley, Chenoa, Lexington and Lawndale townships as part of the Blooming Grove Wind Farm.
