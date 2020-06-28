Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON

Tennis Construction Management, Bloomington, issued permit June 19 for $166,000 new single-family house at 3103 Fox Creek Road.

P. J. Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit June 17 for $412,200 to remodel the first floor of IAA Credit Union, 808 IAA Drive.

NORMAL

J. Spencer Construction LLC, Normal, issued permit June 19 for $82,500 to build a new warehouse at 2028 Warehouse Road.

River City Construction LLC, East Peoria, issued permit June 23 for $3.1 million to remodel the main entry at Rivian Automotive LLC, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

P. J. Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit June 23 for $641,294 to remodel a validation production quality lab at Rivian Automotive LLC, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

MCLEAN COUNTY

Dreamscape Custom Homes Inc., Champaign, issued permit June 17 for $812,000 new single-family house at 15519 Crestwicke Drive, Bloomington.

Zach Prochnow issued permit June 18 for $200,000 single-family house at 6249 North 1550 East Road, Heyworth.

Kevin Bird issued permit June 25 for $70,000 pool, patio and pergola at 22303 Clarksville Road, Lexington.