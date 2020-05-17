Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON
City of Bloomington issued permit May 12 to install energy-efficient lighting at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St.
J. Spencer Construction, Normal, issued permit May 5 for $126,195 for projects at Bloomington High School, Bloomington Junior High School, and Irving, Oakland, Sheridan and Washington elementary schools.
NORMAL
Frank Construction II Inc., Bloomington, issued permit May 7 for a $169,000 new single-family house at 1716 Coralstone Way.
I.C. Enterprises Inc., Effingham, issued permit May 7 for $154,117 to replace the roof at Main Street Apartments, 800 Hovey Ave.
Nate McClintick Construction, Normal, issued permit May 7 for $122,000 to remodel laundry areas and bathrooms at an apartment building at 503 Broadway Ave.
Builtech Services LLC, Schaumburg, issued permit May 1 for $1.29 million to construct a new Jiffy Lube at 1745 Bradford Lane.
William A. Randolph Inc., Gurnee, issued permit May 1 for $1.63 million to remodel the interior of the Walmart store, 300 Greenbriar Drive.
Engie Distributed Solar, Chicago, issued permit May 1 for $782,113 to install solar panels at the Target store, 301 N. Veterans Parkway.
Charlie Knapp Builders Inc., Bloomington, issued permit April 29 for $140,720 to remodel kitchens and add washers and dryers at an apartment building at 204 N. Oak St.
River City Construction, East Peoria, issued two permits April 29 for $463,000 to remodel body pit infill area and $1.157 million to remodel the paint shop and mezzanine at Rivian Automotive LLC, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Blooming Grove Wind Energy LLC/Invenergy, Chicago, issued permit May 5 for $8.3 million to construct a wind farm substation at 26533 North 2750 East Road, Gridley.
Whitwood Construction, Hudson, issued permit May 6 for a $350,000 new single-family house at 17469 East 2475 North Road, Hudson.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.