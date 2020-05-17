Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON

City of Bloomington issued permit May 12 to install energy-efficient lighting at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St.

J. Spencer Construction, Normal, issued permit May 5 for $126,195 for projects at Bloomington High School, Bloomington Junior High School, and Irving, Oakland, Sheridan and Washington elementary schools.

NORMAL

Frank Construction II Inc., Bloomington, issued permit May 7 for a $169,000 new single-family house at 1716 Coralstone Way.

I.C. Enterprises Inc., Effingham, issued permit May 7 for $154,117 to replace the roof at Main Street Apartments, 800 Hovey Ave.

Nate McClintick Construction, Normal, issued permit May 7 for $122,000 to remodel laundry areas and bathrooms at an apartment building at 503 Broadway Ave.

Builtech Services LLC, Schaumburg, issued permit May 1 for $1.29 million to construct a new Jiffy Lube at 1745 Bradford Lane.

William A. Randolph Inc., Gurnee, issued permit May 1 for $1.63 million to remodel the interior of the Walmart store, 300 Greenbriar Drive.