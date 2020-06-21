Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON
NORMAL
Rave Homes, Bloomington, issued one permit June 10 and 16, permits June 12 for 17 new single-family duplexes, at $72,800 each, at 24 through 39 Conery Circle and 41 Conery Circle.
Workbench Collaborative LLC, Bloomington, issued permit June 11 for $65,000 to remodel interior, front deck and egress window of a house at 1502 Maplewood Drive.
Nilaya Homes issued permit June 11 for $156,000 new single-family house at 3620 Napa Lane.
Trunk Bay Construction, Bloomington, issued permit June 16 for $325,000 new single-family house at 1201 Granite Way.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Accurate Probuild Solutions LLC, Westville, issued permit June 15 for $250,000 cell tower at 33987 East 1800 North Road, Colfax.
Hoffman Ochs General Contractors LLC, Bloomington, issued permit June 17 for $300,000 single-family house at 9144 Hardesty Run, Bloomington.
