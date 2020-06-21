Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

{{featured_button_text}}
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

None

NORMAL

Rave Homes, Bloomington, issued one permit June 10 and 16, permits June 12 for 17 new single-family duplexes, at $72,800 each, at 24 through 39 Conery Circle and 41 Conery Circle.

Workbench Collaborative LLC, Bloomington, issued permit June 11 for $65,000 to remodel interior, front deck and egress window of a house at 1502 Maplewood Drive.

Nilaya Homes issued permit June 11 for $156,000 new single-family house at 3620 Napa Lane.

Trunk Bay Construction, Bloomington, issued permit June 16 for $325,000  new single-family house at 1201 Granite Way.

MCLEAN COUNTY

Accurate Probuild Solutions LLC, Westville, issued permit June 15 for $250,000 cell tower at 33987 East 1800 North Road, Colfax.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors LLC, Bloomington, issued permit June 17 for $300,000 single-family house at 9144 Hardesty Run, Bloomington.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois announces expansion of emergency assistance programs
Business

Illinois announces expansion of emergency assistance programs

As Illinois prepares to enter the next phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, his administration is launching a number of initiatives to help individuals and families who have been financially impacted from the economic shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

What You Can Do If You’re One of the 30-35 Million Americans Who Hasn’t Gotten Their Stimulus Check Yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News